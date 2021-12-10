Menu

Canada

Police nab Kingston, Ont. woman on drug trafficking charges

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 4:01 pm
Items seized during a Nov. 26 search in Kingston. View image in full screen
Items seized during a Nov. 26 search in Kingston. Kingston Police

Kingston Police have charged a 40-year-old Kingston woman with drug trafficking offences.

Police executed a search warrant on Nov. 26 at a house on Division Street looking for Kristine Bedard. She wasn’t home at the time but police say they found her a short time later downtown.

Read more: Kingston police drug unit arrests 4 in trafficking investigation

Police say Bedard was in possession of cocaine and crystal meth, as well as other items related to drug trafficking, including scales, cash, and packaging.

Bedard is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

