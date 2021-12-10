Police nab Kingston, Ont. woman on drug trafficking charges

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police have charged a 40-year-old Kingston woman with drug trafficking offences.

Police executed a search warrant on Nov. 26 at a house on Division Street looking for Kristine Bedard. She wasn’t home at the time but police say they found her a short time later downtown.

Police say Bedard was in possession of cocaine and crystal meth, as well as other items related to drug trafficking, including scales, cash, and packaging.

Bedard is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

