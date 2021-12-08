Manitoba elder Dave Courchene Jr., founder of Indigenous education centre, dies at 71

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba elder who founded an internationally-recognized centre that shares Indigenous knowledge and teachings has died at age 71.

The Turtle Lodge Center of Excellence in Indigenous Education and Wellness says in a social media post that Dave Courchene Jr. died Wednesday morning.

It says he died peacefully at his home at Sagkeeng First Nation surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

We are truly saddened to hear of the passing of Elder Dave Courchene Jr. (Nitamabit/Nii Gaani Aki Inini), of Sagkeeng First Nation. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Elder Courchene’s family and friends, as we take time to remember him today. — Heather Stefanson (@HStefansonMB) December 8, 2021

Courchene founded the lodge at the First Nation in southern Manitoba in 2002 as a gathering place to facilitate intergenerational knowledge, language revitalization, youth leadership training and environmental solutions to climate change.

The centre also says the Anishinaabe elder shared the stage with other spiritual leaders over the years, including the Dalai Lama.

Courchene was recognized for his work at a special event last month when Gov. Gen. Mary Simon thanked him for his determination, wisdom and perseverance in protecting Indigenous knowledge and the environment.