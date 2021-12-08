Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cracked Cyclones: One military helicopter repaired using reinforcement in the tail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2021 3:57 pm
A CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicopter is seen during a training exercise at 12 Wing Shearwater near Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, March 4, 2015.
A CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicopter is seen during a training exercise at 12 Wing Shearwater near Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, March 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Canadian military confirmed today that repairs have been completed on one of its 19 Cyclone helicopters recently found with cracks in its tail.

The Royal Canadian Air Force issued a statement saying Sikorsky Aircraft, the U.S.-based manufacturer of the aircraft, has devised a fix that involves the installation of reinforcements to provide additional strength to the helicopter’s airframe.

Read more: Cracks in military’s Cyclone helicopters could be linked to folding tail: expert

Maj. Cynthia Kent, a spokeswoman for the Air Force, says it will take about two to three days to repair each aircraft.

Meanwhile, Sikorsky spokesman John Dorrian confirmed today that the cracks — first detected on Nov. 26 in a B.C.-based helicopter — were found in the forward portion of the tail cone, which is the section of the tail closest to the fuselage.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Military repairing cracks in the tails of most CH-148 Cyclone helicopters

Dorrian says the cracks do not pose an immediate safety hazard, but he says that could change if the damaged helicopters kept flying without repairs.

As well, Dorrian confirmed that there are no cracks in any of the helicopters’ “primary structural load components,” which refers to the airframe’s key load-bearing parts.

Click to play video: 'Deadly Canadian Forces helicopter crash linked with software glitch, report shows' Deadly Canadian Forces helicopter crash linked with software glitch, report shows
© 2021 The Canadian Press
cyclone tagCH-148 Cyclone tagcyclone helicopter tagRoyal Canadian Airforce tagCH-148 Cyclone helicopter tagCH-148 Cyclone cracks tagcyclone cracks tagcyclone helicopter cracks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers