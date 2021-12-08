Gap allegedly violated Canada’s anti-spam law, agrees to pay $200K fine: CRTC

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s telecommunications regulator says Gap Inc. has agreed to pay $200,000 for allegedly violating Canada’s anti-spam legislation.

The CRTC says it sent a warning letter to the U.S.-based clothing retailer in December 2018 to tell it that it had received complaints about its electronic messaging practices.

The agency’s chief compliance and enforcement officer opened a formal investigation last June following continued public complaints.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission says it had reason to believe that between January 2018 and August 2021 the company sent commercial electronic messages to Canadians without the necessary consent.

The messages also allegedly did not consistently include an ability to unsubscribe or easily unsubscribe, as required sunder the anti-spam legislation.

Story continues below advertisement

After being informed of concerns, Gap changed its marketing practices and worked with CRTC staff to reach a settlement.