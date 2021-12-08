Ottawa police charge man in yacht sale fraud

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have charged a 73-year-old man from Iroquois after it was alleged he never delivered on his end of a boat sale.

Police say the suspect promised a boat to an American couple in 2017, but once the contract was signed and the deposit taken, the yacht was never delivered.

Then in 2020, a similar situation unfolded for a Toronto man. In this case, police say he was able to try the boat himself before signing the sales contract. It was eventually signed and the funds were delivered, but once again the boat was not, according to police.

Police say the losses in both cases amount to more than $1 million. An investigation was conducted in conjunction with the Ontario Provincial Police and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Edouard Bonamie, who also goes by the name Nicholas Bomamy, faces two counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of forging a document, two counts of laundering and two counts of possession of stolen property.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say under his alias Bonamie operated a business named South Dundas Waterfront Development Corporation, and believe there are more victims out there. They’re asking anyone with information to contact Acting Staff Sgt. Steven Desjourdy at 613-236-1222 ext. 5460.