Kenney to talk economic recovery with Calgary business community

On the same day the Bank of Canada announced it was holding its key interest rate, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will be addressing Calgary’s business community at a Calgary Chamber of Commerce noon-hour keynote speech.

The theme is set to be the economic recovery in the province and the provincial government’s priorities for 2022.

The premier will address media after his keynote, which will be streamed live in this story.

The speech comes the day after Calgary Economic Development released a report examining the opportunity in front of the province surrounding cleantech and energy transition, with a possible $61 billion increase in GDP and the addition of 170,000 new jobs.

In its fall economic update on Nov. 30, the province predicted a lower deficit, thanks in part to improved oil and gas royalties.

Real gross domestic product is also expected to grow in Alberta by 6.1 per cent next year.

The province’s jobless rate in November, released on Dec. 3, remained at 7.6 per cent, the result of both an increase in part-time jobs and more people looking for jobs. Since October, unemployment in Alberta neared its pre-pandemic rate of 7.5 per cent.

On Wednesday, the federal bank noted that it expects inflation to remain elevated through the first half of 2022 before easing and said it is keeping a close eye on expectations for price growth and wage growth to make sure they don’t create a spiral of price increases.

– with files from The Canadian Press