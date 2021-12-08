Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

St. Francis Xavier University confirms 12 infected with COVID-19 after ring ceremony

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2021 11:47 am
Click to play video: 'Concern about COVID-19 in Nova Scotia childcare settings' Concern about COVID-19 in Nova Scotia childcare settings
Several schools in Nova Scotia this year have already closed their doors temporarily due to rising COVID-19 cases in their community. But while the province publicly reports exposures in schools and information about closures, the same isn’t true for the childcare sector, where many children remain ineligible for vaccines because of their age. Alexa MacLean reports.

St. Francis Xavier University in northeastern Nova Scotia has confirmed 12 members of its campus community have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

The cluster of cases was first reported Tuesday by provincial health officials, but no numbers were released.

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said the cluster is related to the university’s graduate ring ceremony held on Friday and the sanctioned and informal social events held on and around the campus over the weekend.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. top doc tells people ‘let’s not go crazy’ with travel over holidays

Strang said the official events respected public health protocols requiring proof of vaccination and masking where necessary, but the province is investigating off-campus events that may not have complied with the rules.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Tim Houston said Tuesday that anyone caught violating the province’s health protection measures will be fined.

The university in Antigonish, N.S., cancelled all classes Tuesday, but it said examinations would begin as scheduled on Thursday.

Trending Stories

“More cases are expected in the coming days as the Public Health investigation continues and others are tested,” the university’s president, Andy Hakin, said in a statement released Tuesday night.

“Public Health has reinforced there is no current rationale to interrupt our operational plans regarding offering in-person exams.

Click to play video: 'Concern about COVID-19 in Nova Scotia childcare settings' Concern about COVID-19 in Nova Scotia childcare settings
Concern about COVID-19 in Nova Scotia childcare settings

In fact, it was noted that, in conjunction with mask-wearing, exam settings are typically a lower risk environment, due to physical spacing and limited interaction.”

Still, Hakin said more infections are expected in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we know that news of these new cases will cause anxiety, please be assured that university officials continue to work closely with Public Health to monitor the overall status of the outbreak,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Antigonish Nova Scotia COVID-19 cases tagCOVID-19 case count Nova Scotia tagCOVID-19 cases Nova Scotia outbreak tagHow many COVID-19 cases at ST FX tagNova Scotia COVID-19 outbreak ST FX tagring ceremony COVID cluster Nova Scotia tagSt. Francis Xavier University COVID outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers