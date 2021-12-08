Menu

Economy

Bank of Canada holds key rate, warns high inflation to persist into 2022

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2021 10:07 am
During a news conference on Wednesday, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said as a result of ongoing supply chain disruptions and higher energy prices, the central bank now forecasts that annual inflation rates will continue their upward to nearly five per cent by the end of the year before coming back to its two per cent target by the end of 2022

The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at its rock-bottom level of 0.25 per cent.

In a statement, the central bank also says senior decision makers don’t expect to raise the trendsetting rate until some time between April and September next year, which is unchanged from its previous guidance.

The Bank of Canada also warns that high inflation rates will continue through the first half of next year.

Read more: Number of highly indebted households on the rise as COVID-19 aid winds down: BoC

The Bank of Canada says it won’t be until the second half of 2022 that inflation falls back towards the bank’s comfort zone of between one and three per cent.

By the end of next year, the bank is forecasting the annual inflation rate to fall to 2.1 per cent.

The bank says it is keeping a close eye on expectations for price growth and wage growth to make sure they don’t create a spiral of price increases.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
