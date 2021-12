Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in northwest Calgary on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said officers were called to the 8800 block of Country Hills Boulevard just after 9 p.m.

They said the pedestrian is a woman believed to be in her 40s.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police said the traffic unit has been called to the scene to investigate.

More to come…

