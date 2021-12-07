Menu

Canada

USask pedestrian overpass struck by crane: police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 1:55 pm
The crane was being hauled on the back of a vehicle when it hit the pedestrian overpass. View image in full screen
The crane was being hauled on the back of a vehicle when it hit the pedestrian overpass. University of Saskatchewan Protective Services / Twitter

Drivers in Saskatoon are asked to avoid travel in the 1800 block of College Drive after a crane collided with the pedestrian overpass at the University of Saskatchewan (USask).

Saskatoon police say they were notified of the collision around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The crane was being hauled on the back of a vehicle when it hit the pedestrian overpass.

Read more: USask threatened with legal action over campus COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until structural damage can be assessed.

Police will provide an update when one is available.

