USask pedestrian overpass struck by crane: police

Drivers in Saskatoon are asked to avoid travel in the 1800 block of College Drive after a crane collided with the pedestrian overpass at the University of Saskatchewan (USask).
Saskatoon police say they were notified of the collision around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The crane was being hauled on the back of a vehicle when it hit the pedestrian overpass.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area until structural damage can be assessed.
Police will provide an update when one is available.
