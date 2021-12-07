USask pedestrian overpass struck by crane: police

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers in Saskatoon are asked to avoid travel in the 1800 block of College Drive after a crane collided with the pedestrian overpass at the University of Saskatchewan (USask).

@USaskPS is asking individuals to avoid the pedestrian overpass from Stadium Parkade to Campus. Officers are currently on scene involving a vehicle collision to the overpass. Will update when all clear. @usask — USaskPS (@USaskPS) December 7, 2021

Saskatoon police say they were notified of the collision around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The crane was being hauled on the back of a vehicle when it hit the pedestrian overpass.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until structural damage can be assessed.

Police will provide an update when one is available.