Peterborough man drives stolen vehicle at officers, hits cruiser: police

A man from Peterborough, Ont., is facing a number of charges including theft of a vehicle after an incident early Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle outside a George Street restaurant. Police later located the vehicle in the area of Lansdowne Street and Goodfellow Road and began to follow it westound.

“However, once the emergency lights were activated the vehicle fled southbound on Brealey Drive,” police said.

Officers initiated a pursuit of the vehicle before it was called off.

A short time later, another officer located the suspect vehicle and followed it to a parking lot in the area of Webber Avenue and Lansdowne Street.

Police say officers blocked off the lot and initiated a gun-point arrest. However, the driver allegedly drove the car at officers, hit a police vehicle, and started doing circles in the parking lot before coming to a stop.

The driver exited the vehicle and was then taken into custody without further incident. Police also found a quantity of cocaine.

Dustin Prindiville, 36, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, possession of a Schedule 1 substance and failure to stop for police (Highway Traffic Act offence).

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 9.