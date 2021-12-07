Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man drives stolen vehicle at officers, hits cruiser: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 1:54 pm
peterborough-police2 View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a man in a stolen vehicle drove it toward officers and struck a police cruise. Peterborough Police Service

A man from Peterborough, Ont., is facing a number of charges including theft of a vehicle after an incident early Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle outside a George Street restaurant. Police later located the vehicle in the area of Lansdowne Street and Goodfellow Road and began to follow it westound.

“However, once the emergency lights were activated the vehicle fled southbound on Brealey Drive,” police said.

Read more: Teen charged after stolen SUV involved in Hwy. 7 collision in Norwood: Peterborough County OPP

Officers initiated a pursuit of the vehicle before it was called off.

A short time later, another officer located the suspect vehicle and followed it to a parking lot in the area of Webber Avenue and Lansdowne Street.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers blocked off the lot and initiated a gun-point arrest. However, the driver allegedly drove the car at officers, hit a police vehicle, and started doing circles in the parking lot before coming to a stop.

The driver exited the vehicle and was then taken into custody without further incident. Police also found a quantity of cocaine.

Dustin Prindiville, 36, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, possession of a Schedule 1 substance and failure to stop for police (Highway Traffic Act offence).

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 9.

Click to play video: 'Toyota dealer insisted on buying options or no deal: customer' Toyota dealer insisted on buying options or no deal: customer
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagStolen Vehicle tagPeterborough crime tagVehicle Theft tagMotor Vehicle Theft taggun-point arrest tagflight from officer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers