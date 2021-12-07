Menu

Canada

Liberals move to axe mandatory minimums for some drug, gun offences

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2021 12:57 pm
Justice Minister David Lametti discusses a new bill proposing to repeal some mandatory minimums.

The federal government has introduced a bill in the House of Commons that would repeal mandatory minimum penalties for drug offences and some gun-related crimes.

It would allow a judge to exercise discretion in imposing sentences that relate to the facts of the case, including considerations of the individual’s experience with systemic racism and whether they pose a risk to public safety.

The legislation would allow for greater use of conditional sentences, including house arrest, counselling or treatment, for those who do not threaten public safety.

READ MORE: Liberals to introduce bill repealing mandatory minimums for drug offences

It also would require police and prosecutors to consider alternative measures for cases of simple drug possession, such as diverting individuals to treatment programs, instead of laying charges or prosecuting.

These reforms have been long called for by advocates, who have argued that current measures perpetuate systemic racism in Canada’s justice system, leading to disproportionately higher rates of imprisonment for Indigenous peoples, Black Canadians, and those struggling with substance use and addiction.

The bill revives legislation previously tabled in February, did not receive parliamentary approval before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a federal election in August.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
