Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario says housing task force to publish recommendations in early 2022

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2021 1:59 pm
Queen's Park in Toronto on June 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Queen's Park in Toronto on June 1, 2021. Nick Westoll / Global News

TORONTO — The Ontario government has appointed nine members to a task force that will advise the province on ways to address housing supply and affordability.

The Housing Affordability Task Force is expected to look into measures to boost the supply of rental and ownership housing, build housing in complete communities, reduce red tape, and other options to address housing issues.

Read more: Ontario proposes housing affordability task force amid high prices and sales

The government says the task force will be chaired by Jake Lawrence, CEO and group head of global banking and markets at Scotiabank.

Trending Stories

It says the other members are experts in not-for-profit housing, Indigenous housing, real estate, home builders, financial markets and economics.

The task force was first announced as part of the 2021 Ontario economic outlook.

Story continues below advertisement

A report laying out its recommendations is expected to be published early next year.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario politics tagOntario government tagqueen's park tagOntario housing tagontario economic outlook tagOntario Housing Task Force tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers