Ontario reports 1,184 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,184 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total case count in the province to 623,497.

It marks the third day in a row the case count has been higher than 1,000 but overall hospitalizations and ICU occupancy have remained steady.

Of the 1,184 new cases recorded, the data showed 557 were unvaccinated people, 22 were partially vaccinated people, 536 were fully vaccinated people and for 69 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Sunday’s report, 152 cases were recorded in Toronto, 96 in Simcoe Muskoka, 88 in York Region, 86 in Windsor-Essex, 81 in Peel Region, 56 in Halton Region and 54 in Ottawa. All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province stands at 10,024 as no more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, there are more than 11.2 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 87.3 per cent of the aged 12 and older population. There are more than 800,000 people who have received their third-dose booster shot. First dose coverage stands at 90 per cent.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 19.3 per cent — 208,658 doses out of just over 1 million eligible children — since shots went into arms last week.

More than 62,000 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 605,358 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is around 97 per cent of known cases.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 8,115

The government said 31,735 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 11,423 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 3.2 per cent for Sunday.

Ontario reported 140 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 with 164 patients in intensive care units and 146 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator.

Story continues below advertisement