Education

Saskatchewan Indigenous TikTokers selected to be part of platform program

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted December 18, 2021 3:39 pm
An image from Kesha Tipewan's video on TikTok. View image in full screen
An image from Kesha Tipewan's video on TikTok. Courtesy: Kesha Tipewan

Three Saskatchewan residents have been selected to take part in the first TikTok accelerator for Indigenous creators.

A total of 30 creators from across Canada were selected.

Designed with traditional elements, the curriculum provides customized skills-based education sessions covering navigating TikTok, technical training, career building and digital wellness.

It also offers hands-on exercises and opportunities to connect with professional industry experts and peers.

The program began with a sharing circle led by elder Allen Sutherland and online courses in November.

Local TikTok creator Kesha Tipewan said her videos focus on one particular aspect, based on what she has knowledge in and went to school for.

“On my platform, I create content based on healing from trauma, ” said Tipewan. “I’m more on the mental health side of the Indigenous TikTok videos.”

Along with Tipewan, Brayden Lidguerre and Shania Morin were also chosen to take part in the six-week program.

