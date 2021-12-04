6th annual Fill the Freightliner shaping up to be another successful event

Send this page to someone via email

Corus Winnipeg and other community partners came together Saturday for the sixth annual Fill the Freightliner to support Siloam Mission.

The goal of the event is to fill trucks full of supplies like clothing and hygienic products to help Winnipeg’s most vulnerable.

As of Saturday mid-afternoon, one truck was already filled with items while two other trucks were getting close to capacity.

One event organizer says it’s amazing to see Manitobans’ generosity rush in year after year.

“You’re dodging vans, you’re dodging trucks. We got a good crew of people loading the trucks. I’m so happy. I couldn’t be happier of the outcome and how Winnipeg has stepped up. Really happy,” said Ken Talbot, president of Transolutions Truck Centres.

The head of Siloam Mission said getting the items right now is very important.

“We know heading into winter it’s cold and difficult for folks. The freightliner is being filled with winter clothing, mitts, toques and all of the food we need,” CEO Tessa Blaikie recently told Global News Morning.

There are some items Siloam is in extra need of.

“We are in desperate need of feminine hygiene products right now and even little things like spices. Not many people think of those items that we can use to add flavour to our food while serving 1,200 meals a day,” Blaikie said.

The Fill the Freightliner event runs until 5 p.m. at the Kenaston Boston Pizza Saturday.

For those unable to make it, you can find ways to support Siloam Mission on its website.

