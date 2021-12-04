Police arrest 3 during anti-mask protest at West Edmonton Mall

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Edmonton police attended West Edmonton Mall for a planned anti-mask protest Saturday afternoon. In a news release, police said they were made aware of the protest prior to the event.

Three people were arrested for various charges, including outstanding warrants, uttering threats and public mischief, along with being previously banned from the mall.

2:32 Protest held in Edmonton against idea of COVID-19 passports Protest held in Edmonton against idea of COVID-19 passports – Sep 13, 2021

Police said the three, two men and a woman, will remain in police custody until Monday morning when Court of Queens Bench resumes.

Advertisement