Canada

Police arrest 3 during anti-mask protest at West Edmonton Mall

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 4, 2021 5:49 pm
West Edmonton Mall anti-vaxx protest View image in full screen
Protesters stand outside of the Build-A-Bear store in West Edmonton Mall on Dec. 4, 2021. Global News

Edmonton police attended West Edmonton Mall for a planned anti-mask protest Saturday afternoon. In a news release, police said they were made aware of the protest prior to the event.

Three people were arrested for various charges, including outstanding warrants, uttering threats and public mischief, along with being previously banned from the mall.

Police said the three, two men and a woman, will remain in police custody until Monday morning when Court of Queens Bench resumes.

