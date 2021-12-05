Clinkskill light display returns for another year to ‘wow’ Saskatoon residents

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon residents have no shortage of holiday entertainment.

The Clinkskill lights display is open for the holiday season.

The jaw-dropping display in the Nutana Park area features over 80 thousand lights — making up some spectacular Christmas scenes.

Along with BHP Enchanted Forest and Ronald McDonald House Whoville, Christmas light displays can make for a busy day out and a festive season.

Clinkskill is put on every year to provide holiday joy.

Owner and operator Scott Lambos says 2020 was the busiest he has ever seen his street through the 10 years of being in operation.

“We used to go to 11 p.m. Now we will go to 10 p.m,” said Lambos. “We have shortened the cycle from 34 minutes to about 18 minutes to help move traffic because it gets busy.”

The display celebrates its 10th year of providing ‘oohs’ and ‘awes’ for people passing by — taking their phones out to take pictures.

The exhibit is open for the public from 6 to 10 p.m. daily through the holiday season.