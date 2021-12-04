Junior hockey: Vees blast Bucks, Silverbacks roast Warriors

Send this page to someone via email

A round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area for Dec. 4.

The Kelowna Rockets had a rare Friday night off, but they’re back in action Saturday night, as they visit the Kamloops Blazers.

Game time in Kamloops between the Rockets (10-6-0-2) and Blazers (17-3-0-0) is 7 p.m.

Kamloops, which leads the B.C. Division with 34 points, is 8-2 in its last 10 games. The Blazers have scored an impressive 93 goals in their 20 games so far while allowing just 40.

That translates into scoring 4.65 goals a game while just giving up 2.00 goals a game.

Kelowna, which is 6-3-0-1 in its last 10 games, is third with 22 points.

The Rockets have 63 goals for and 60 goals against in their 18 games. That works out to scoring 3.5 goals a game and giving up 3.3 goals a game.

Interestingly though, the Blazers have a large lead in the standings – Kelowna is 2-0 against Kamloops this season, having won 4-2 on Oct. 15, and 3-2 on Nov. 10. Both those games were played in Kelowna.

Of note, Blazer forward Logan Stankoven is 10th in league scoring with 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points.

The top-10 is dominated by league-leading Winnipeg (22-1-1-0). The top five scorers are from the Ice, led by Matthew Savoie, who has 13 goals and 26 assists for 39 points.

Teammates Connor McClennon (38 pts.), Mikey Milne (36 pts.), Jakin Smallwood (31 pts.) and Connor Geekie (31 pts) are second through fifth, respectively.

Friday’s Results

Everett 8, Tri-City 2

Victoria 5, Seattle 4

Prince George 4, Spokane 2

Vancouver 3, Kamloops 1

Edmonton 8, Medicine Hat 2

Brandon 4, Lethbridge 2

Prince Albert 5, Regina 2

Moose Jaw 4, Red Deer 0

Winnipeg 4, Saskatoon 3

Saturday’s Games (all games PT)

Lethbridge at Calgary, 1 p.m.

Swift Current at Regina, 5 p.m.

Saskatoon at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Brandon at Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.

Victoria at Portland, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Calgary at Red Deer, 3 p.m.

Everett at Portland, 5 p.m.

PENTICTON 7, CRANBROOK 1

At Penticton, Brett Moravec had a three-point night, with two goals and an assist, as the Vees steamrolled the Bucks.

Jackson Nieuwendyk, Finlay Williams, Bradly Nadeau, Josh Nadeau and Spencer Smith also scored for Penticton (16-2-0-0-0), which led 3-0 and 6-1 at the period breaks.

Zeth Kindrachuk replied for Cranbrook (9-8-1-0-0) at 19:31 of the second to make it 6-1. They were outshot 42-25.

In goal, for Penticton, Kaeden Lane stopped 20 of 21 shots with Kenneth Marquart closing out the final 8:55, going 4-for-4 in relief. Nathan Airey made 35 saves for Cranbrook.

The Vees were 0-for-1 on the power play while the Bucks had no power-play chances.

SALMON ARM 6, WEST KELOWNA 2

At West Kelowna, it was scoring by committee for the Silverbacks in a romp over the Warriors.

Mathieu Cobetto-Roy, Nathan Mackie, Mathieu Bourgault, Michael Ladyman, Tucker Hartmann and Simon Tassy scored for Salmon Arm (16-3-1-0-0), which led 4-2 after 40 minutes. The first period finished in a 2-2 tie.

Jayden Price, who opened the scoring at 1:30, and Felix Trudeau, who scored at 18:20 to make it 2-2, scored for West Kelowna (13-7-0-0-0).

Owen Say stopped 43 of 45 shots for the Silverbacks, while Johnny Derrick turned aside 21 of 27 shots for the Warriors.

Salmon Arm was 1-for-2 on the power play while West Kelowna was 1-for-5.

VERNON 5, TRAIL 3

At Vernon, the Vipers notched three unanswered goals in the third period to pull away from the Smoke Eaters.

Cameron MacDonald, who opened and closed the scoring, Reagan Milburn, Nicholas Kent and Luke Pakulak scored for Vernon (6-9-3-2-0), which led 2-0 after the first period but trailed 3-2 midway through the third.

Brady Hunter, with back-to-back goals in the second period to make it 2-2, and Quinn Disher, with a shorthanded marker, replied for Trail (10-7-1-0-0).

Ethan David stopped 28 of 31 shots for the Vipers, with Evan Fradette turning aside 35 of 40 shots for the Smoke Eaters.

Vernon was 1-for-4 on the power play while Trail was 0-for-3.

Friday’s Results

Merritt 4, Wenatchee 3 (OT)

Alberni Valley 5, Powell River 4

Surrey 7, Victoria 2

Cowichan Valley 3, Nanaimo 2

Chilliwack 4, Langley 1

Saturday’s Games

Wenatchee at Penticton, 6 p.m.

Prince George at Salmon Arm, 6 p.m.

Cranbrook at Vernon, 6 p.m.

Surrey at Cowichan Valley, 7 p.m.

Trail at Merritt, 7 p.m.

Alberni Valley at Powell River, 7 p.m.

Chilliwack at Victoria, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chilliwack at Cowichan Valley, 2 p.m.

Surrey at Nanaimo, 2 p.m.

West Kelowna at Salmon Arm, 4 p.m.

Coquitlam at Langley, 6 p.m.

Friday Results

Columbia Valley 3, Creston Valley 1

Revelstoke 3, 100 Mile House 1

Kamloops 2, Sicamous 1

Kelowna 4, Princeton 2

Fernie 4, Castlegar 3

Nelson 4, Grand Forks 2

Osoyoos 5, Summerland 2

Golden at Beaver Valley – postponed

Saturday’s Games (all games PT)

Columbia Valley at Fernie, 6:30 p.m.

Kimberley at Golden, 6:30 p.m.

Castlegar at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Beaver Valley at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Chase, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Revelstoke, 7 p.m.

100 Mile House at Sicamous, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Summerland, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No Games Scheduled