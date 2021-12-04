Menu

Canada

Vice-skip Darren Moulding leaves Brendan Bottcher’s curling rink

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2021 1:48 am
Team Bottcher skip Brendan Bottcher, right, instructs third Darren Moulding as they take on team Horgan during Draw 4 of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon, Sask., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Team Bottcher skip Brendan Bottcher, right, instructs third Darren Moulding as they take on team Horgan during Draw 4 of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon, Sask., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Vice-skip Darren Moulding has left the curling rink led by Brendan Bottcher.

Team Bottcher announced the lineup change on Friday night in a statement posted to Twitter.

The rink said that Moulding is taking time away from curling for personal reasons and that it would announce a new player at a later date.

Trending Stories

Moulding disputed the statement in his own tweet saying “‘Personal Reasons’ lol? that’s a head scratcher?. Might have ask whose “personal reasons” those are.”

He added hashtags saying “Don’t believe it” and “lies” to the tweet.

Bottcher’s statement said that the new player would play with the rink for the rest of the season, including defending the Tim Hortons Brier title.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
