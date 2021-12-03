SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Omicron variant detected among 3 Toronto residents

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 7:31 pm
Click to play video: 'More suspected and confirmed Omicron variant cases in the GTA' More suspected and confirmed Omicron variant cases in the GTA
WATCH ABOVE: Only a week after it was first identified as a variant of concern, the Omicron variant has found its way to several public health regions.

The Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected among three Toronto residents, officials say.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) said in a news release Friday that each resident has a travel history, with two having recently returned from Nigeria and one from Switzerland.

“These are the first cases of the Omicron variant of concern which have been confirmed by whole genome sequencing, reported in Toronto,” the statement said.

Read more: More Omicron cases crop up in Ontario amid Delta-driven surge

TPH said case management is following up with close contacts and providing information on isolation and testing.

TPH said they continue to work with provincial and federal officials as more data emerges on the Omicron variant, which may be more transmissible than other strains of the virus.

Omicron cases have been reported by several GTA public health units in recent days, including in York, Durham, and Halton regions.

Click to play video: 'The latest on what’s known about the Omicron COVID-19 variant' The latest on what’s known about the Omicron COVID-19 variant
The latest on what’s known about the Omicron COVID-19 variant
