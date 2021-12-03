Menu

Crime

2 men charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Vaughan: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 6:47 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said officers were called to a hospital in the Yonge Street and Regetta Avenue area of Richmond Hill around 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person with serious injuries.

Police said officers arrived and located a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed.

A police spokesperson told Global News the stabbing took place in the Bathurst Street and Teston Road area of Vaughan.

Officers have since identified and charged two suspects. Police said they received tips from the public regarding the suspects’ location.

Nineteen-year-old Yashwant Boparai and 23-year-old Tej Boparai, both Brockville residents, have been charged with attempted murder.

Tej was also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

They were scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Officers are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Lawyer for accused in death of Toronto police officer wants details released' Lawyer for accused in death of Toronto police officer wants details released
Lawyer for accused in death of Toronto police officer wants details released

Crime tagStabbing tagYork Regional Police tagYork Region tagVaughan tagvaughan crime tagVaughan stabbing tagBathurst Street and Teston Road tag

