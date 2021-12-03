Menu

Canada

Elderly woman in life-threatening condition after crash in Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 2:29 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An elderly woman is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle crash in Toronto Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Tower Drive and Lawrence Avenue East just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said a vehicle struck a pole north of the intersection.

Toronto paramedics said they took a woman in her 80s in life-threatening condition to hospital.

Trending Stories

