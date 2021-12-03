Elderly woman in life-threatening condition after crash in Toronto

An elderly woman is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle crash in Toronto Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Tower Drive and Lawrence Avenue East just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Police said a vehicle struck a pole north of the intersection.
Toronto paramedics said they took a woman in her 80s in life-threatening condition to hospital.
