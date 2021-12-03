Elderly woman in life-threatening condition after crash in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly woman is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle crash in Toronto Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Tower Drive and Lawrence Avenue East just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said a vehicle struck a pole north of the intersection.

Toronto paramedics said they took a woman in her 80s in life-threatening condition to hospital.

COLLISION:

Tower Dr + Lawrence Av E

* 1:25 pm *

– Collision is north of the intersection

– Single car into a pole

– Woman in her 70's seriously injured

– Reports she is VSA

– Medics trying to save her#GO2330287

^dh pic.twitter.com/O9zEKD5B09 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 3, 2021

