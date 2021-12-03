Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston police look for missing woman

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 3:25 pm
Erin Davis was last seen on Nov. 23 near the Kingston Centre. View image in full screen
Erin Davis was last seen on Nov. 23 near the Kingston Centre. Kingston Police

Kingston police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Erin Davis, 42, was last seen on Nov. 23 near the Kingston Centre.

Read more: Kingston police seeking information about serious Halloween morning assault

She’s described as white, five feet seven inches tall and 100 pounds with short or shaved hair.

Police say she could be wearing a long white winter parka or a red bomber jacket.

Trending Stories

They add they believe she is in the Kingston area but “there are concerns for her wellbeing.”

Click to play video: 'Second man dies in October 16 shootings on Sydenham Road' Second man dies in October 16 shootings on Sydenham Road
Second man dies in October 16 shootings on Sydenham Road – Oct 20, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston Police tagMissing Woman tagErin Davis tagKingston missing woman tagkingston erin davis tagkingston erin davis missing woman tagmissing erin davis tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers