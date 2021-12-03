Kingston police look for missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Erin Davis, 42, was last seen on Nov. 23 near the Kingston Centre.

She’s described as white, five feet seven inches tall and 100 pounds with short or shaved hair.

Police say she could be wearing a long white winter parka or a red bomber jacket.

They add they believe she is in the Kingston area but “there are concerns for her wellbeing.”

