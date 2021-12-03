CHML Christmas Tree of Hope blitz weekend underway

Send this page to someone via email

Friday is the kick off to CHML’s Christmas Tree of Hope blitz weekend.

Through the generosity of residents, CHML has been able to support dozens of children’s charities at Christmas and throughout the year.

Over six million dollars has been raised to help children and families in need in Hamilton, since the campaign was launched in the 1970’s.

You can donate by texting 30333 to make a five dollar or 25 dollar donation, or visit the AM900 CHML website.

The Christmas Tree of Hope tree lighting ceremony will start at 6 o’clock Friday evening at Gore Park, in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.