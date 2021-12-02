Providence Care declares COVID-19 outbreak at transitional care centre

Send this page to someone via email

Providence Care says it has upgraded a “COVID-19 watch” at its transitional care centre to an outbreak.

According to the hospital, five patients and one staff member at the Union Street centre have tested positive. The centre continues to be under quarantine and is closed to both admissions and visitors.

Outbreak protocols will be in place for a minimum of 14 days while the hospital investigates the cause of the spread. The hospital says it’s working with KFL&A Public Health to contact those affected by the outbreak. It will also be retesting all patients and staff at the centre.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 watch has also been declared on Heritage 1 unit at Providence Care Hospital, after a staff member tested positive.

Patients who had close contact with the positive case are being quarantined and general visits are on hold.

In response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the region and in the hospital’s facilities, both Providence Care Hospital and its transitional care centre will be implementing additional measures starting Friday, which include limiting the number of visitors allowed at one time, pausing communal dining and halting leaves of absence.

