SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Providence Care declares COVID-19 outbreak at transitional care centre

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 4:07 pm
Providence Care says six people in total have tested positive at its transitional care centre, while a staff member has also tested positive at its main hospital site. View image in full screen
Providence Care says six people in total have tested positive at its transitional care centre, while a staff member has also tested positive at its main hospital site. Providence Care

Providence Care says it has upgraded a “COVID-19 watch” at its transitional care centre to an outbreak.

According to the hospital, five patients and one staff member at the Union Street centre have tested positive. The centre continues to be under quarantine and is closed to both admissions and visitors.

Read more: Providence Transitional Care Centre declares a COVID-19 watch

Outbreak protocols will be in place for a minimum of 14 days while the hospital investigates the cause of the spread. The hospital says it’s working with KFL&A Public Health to contact those affected by the outbreak. It will also be retesting all patients and staff at the centre.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 watch has also been declared on Heritage 1 unit at Providence Care Hospital, after a staff member tested positive.

Story continues below advertisement

Patients who had close contact with the positive case are being quarantined and general visits are on hold.

In response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the region and in the hospital’s facilities, both Providence Care Hospital and its transitional care centre will be implementing additional measures starting Friday, which include limiting the number of visitors allowed at one time, pausing communal dining and halting leaves of absence.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 outbreak at Kingston General Hospital declared over' COVID-19 outbreak at Kingston General Hospital declared over
COVID-19 outbreak at Kingston General Hospital declared over – Jul 28, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagKFLA Public Health tagCovid 19 kingston tagKFL&A tagCovid Outbreak tagProvidence Care tagProvidence Care Hospital tagprovidence care outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers