Health

Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO steps down, interim CEO named

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 12:01 pm
Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO steps down, interim CEO named - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) CEO Scott Livingstone has stepped down from his role effective immediately, the SHA board of directors announced Thursday morning.

“The Board is grateful for Scott’s leadership during the creation of the SHA and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” a release stated.

“As CEO, Scott demonstrated a commitment to patient- and family-centred care and provided stability during a time of substantial change and significant pressures on the health system due to COVID.”

The board has selected Andrew Will as interim CEO. A news release stated Will has served in executive leadership positions for health regions in both Saskatchewan and Alberta, including CEO of four health regions.

Organ donation program resumes, but only partially: Saskatchewan Health Authority

Story continues below advertisement

He was also the acting CEO of the former Saskatoon Health Region.

Will’s current role is vice-president of infrastructure, information and support for the SHA.

The SHA board will release updates on the recruitment of a permanent CEO as soon as possible.

The release added that no operations or services have been affected during this time.

More to come

Organ donation program resumes, but only partially: Saskatchewan Health Authority
