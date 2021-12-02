Kelowna company gets $3.8 million boost for green technology

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna-based company that turns non-wood fibre into pulp has been given a major boost.

Red Leaf Pulp received $3.8 million in funding from Sustainable Development Technology Canada, a federal foundation supporting companies that create technology that can solve some of the planets most pressing environmental challenges.

“Innovative clean technologies are good for the economy and critical to solving the twin crises of climate change and nature loss,” Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson announced Thursday said in a press release.

1:42 Going green: Geothermal innovation in Alberta creating buzz Going green: Geothermal innovation in Alberta creating buzz – Mar 30, 2021

“Kelowna’s own Red Leaf Pulp is demonstrating this, using agricultural by-products with no previous end-use as inputs for their products, creating value where there was none and turning organic matter into recyclable products.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company has developed a process for turning agricultural residues, like wheat straw, into high-quality cellulose pulp, which can be used in recyclable consumer products like packaging, moulded cups and plates, tissues and towels, and printing and writing paper.

2:49 Harnessing the green power of blockchain Harnessing the green power of blockchain – Mar 26, 2021

“Red Leaf Pulp’s technology enhances the utilization of existing annual feedstocks by optimally converting agricultural residues into a fully sustainable pulp product for tissue, packaging and moulded product suppliers,” explained Martin Pudlas, CEO of Red Leaf Pulp.

“This funding is allowing us to gain momentum in the global pulp marketplace while supporting Canada’s agricultural sector by providing growers with diversified revenue from existing crops.”

5:45 Local climate activist applauds Federal Government’s new major climate change plan Local climate activist applauds Federal Government’s new major climate change plan – Dec 17, 2020

This environmentally conscious pulping method is being touted as a “game-changer in the paper industry.” In addition to conserving Canada’s forests, which are a vital stabilizing force for the global climate. Red Leaf Pulp will soon open its first operating plant in Saskatchewan, where it will use wheat straw with no previous high-value end-use as the raw material to produce pulp.

Story continues below advertisement

Clean technology companies currently employ more than 211,000 Canadian workers.