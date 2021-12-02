Indigenous-led indoor warming space opens doors to Winnipeggers in need this winter

Send this page to someone via email

A new, 24-hour, Indigenous-led warming space has been announced by End Homelessness Winnipeg and its partners.

The site, named N’Dinawemak — Our Relatives’ Place, is located at 190 Disraeli Fwy. and can give up to 150 people a warm place to sleep this winter.

End Homelessness Winnipeg said the indoor site is also wheelchair-accessible and provides showers and food.

N'Dinawemak – Our Relatives' Place is now open at 190 Disraeli. This new, Indigenous-led resource is 24/7, wheelchair accessible, low-barrier, has showers & food around the clock, with sleeping & non-sleeping options for keeping warm. Read more: https://t.co/rOJKkWGQXu pic.twitter.com/XCm97ZXrpW — EndHomelessnessWpg (@EHW_Wpg) December 1, 2021

A number of other local Indigenous organizations have been involved in the effort to make N’Dinawemak a reality, along with support from the municipal and provincial governments, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and more.

It’s an indoor companion to the outdoor caring camp established at the site Nov. 19, which has provided warming tipis, a heated washroom and more.

