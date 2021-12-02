Indigenous-led indoor warming space opens doors to Winnipeggers in need this winter

A new, 24-hour, Indigenous-led warming space has been announced by End Homelessness Winnipeg and its partners.
The site, named N’Dinawemak — Our Relatives’ Place, is located at 190 Disraeli Fwy. and can give up to 150 people a warm place to sleep this winter.
End Homelessness Winnipeg said the indoor site is also wheelchair-accessible and provides showers and food.
A number of other local Indigenous organizations have been involved in the effort to make N’Dinawemak a reality, along with support from the municipal and provincial governments, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and more.
Trending Stories
It’s an indoor companion to the outdoor caring camp established at the site Nov. 19, which has provided warming tipis, a heated washroom and more.
Province, End Homelessness Winnipeg team up for Indigenous-led warming space project
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments