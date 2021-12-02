Menu

Indigenous-led indoor warming space opens doors to Winnipeggers in need this winter

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 12:33 pm
The new N'Dinawemak warming space.
The new N'Dinawemak warming space. End Homelessness Winnipeg

A new, 24-hour, Indigenous-led warming space has been announced by End Homelessness Winnipeg and its partners.

The site, named N’Dinawemak — Our Relatives’ Place, is located at 190 Disraeli Fwy. and can give up to 150 people a warm place to sleep this winter.

End Homelessness Winnipeg said the indoor site is also wheelchair-accessible and provides showers and food.

Read more: Winnipeg opens up libraries as temporary daytime warming spaces

A number of other local Indigenous organizations have been involved in the effort to make N’Dinawemak a reality, along with support from the municipal and provincial governments, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and more.

It’s an indoor companion to the outdoor caring camp established at the site Nov. 19, which has provided warming tipis, a heated washroom and more.

Click to play video: 'Province, End Homelessness Winnipeg team up for Indigenous-led warming space project' Province, End Homelessness Winnipeg team up for Indigenous-led warming space project
Province, End Homelessness Winnipeg team up for Indigenous-led warming space project – Nov 19, 2021

 

Homelessness City of Winnipeg Province of Manitoba End Homelessness Winnipeg N'Dinawemak warming place Winnipeg Indigenous organizations

