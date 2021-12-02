Manitoba premier delivers first state of the province address

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson will deliver her first state of the province address Thursday.
Exactly one month after being sworn in as premier, Stefanson is scheduled to make her first address at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce luncheon at 12:40 p.m.
Global News will stream the event live in this story.
The premier is expected to take questions from reporters following her speech at 1:30 p.m.
