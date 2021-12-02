Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba premier delivers first state of the province address

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 1:07 pm
Click to play video: ''
Heather Stefanson gives state of the province address.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson will deliver her first state of the province address Thursday.

Exactly one month after being sworn in as premier, Stefanson is scheduled to make her first address at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce luncheon at 12:40 p.m.

Read more: Manitoba cabinet minister to be removed from caucus if not vaccinated by Dec. 15: premier

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Trending Stories

The premier is expected to take questions from reporters following her speech at 1:30 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Heather Stefanson sworn-in as Manitoba’s 24th premier' Heather Stefanson sworn-in as Manitoba’s 24th premier
Heather Stefanson sworn-in as Manitoba’s 24th premier – Nov 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba politics tagManitoba premier tagHeather Stefanson tagWinnipeg Chamber Of Commerce tagState-of-the-Province Address tagManitoba State of the Province tagManitoba SOTP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers