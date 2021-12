Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Police said early Thursday they found a man seriously injured in the city’s West End.

He was found in the 600 block of Furby Street at 3:25 a.m.

Police said he was taken to hospital in critical condition but is now stable.

Winnipeg police had no further details Thursday morning.

