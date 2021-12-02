Menu



Canada

Suspicious fire at Calgary apartment building on 16 Avenue and Centre Street NW

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 8:49 am
Crews from the Calgary Fire Department were called to an apartment building on 16 Avenue and Centre Street NW at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Crews from the Calgary Fire Department were called to an apartment building on 16 Avenue and Centre Street NW at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Global News

Calgary police are investigating a fire that left residents out of their homes overnight, and that officers say is considered suspicious.

Firefighters were called to an apartment building in the area of 16 Avenue and Centre Street N.W. at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Once they got inside, crews found flames in a suite on the second floor.

The 12-suite building was evacuated and Calgary transit buses arrived for the residents to shelter in.

Residents were not allowed to return to their homes as officers held the scene overnight.

Calgary police said arson investigators would arrive Thursday morning.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

