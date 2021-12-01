COVID-19: MLHU reports 22 cases, 13 cases in Elgin and Oxford

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In total, there have been 14,905 cases, including 158 active cases (an increase of six), 14,495 recoveries (an increase of 16) and 252 deaths (unchanged).

The most recent deaths were reported Nov. 22 and involved an unvaccinated man in his 60s and a fully vaccinated woman in her 80s.

The rate of active cases among those aged 25 to 39 is higher than the rate among those 11 and under, a cohort that includes those aged four and under, who are ineligible for vaccination, and those five to 11, who have only been eligible for vaccination since Nov. 26.

There are 44 active cases among people in the 25-to-39 age group at a rate of 39.3 cases per 100,000. The age group with the next highest rate of active cases based on population size is those age 18 to 24, with 20 cases at a rate of 37.9 per 100,000.

For those under the age of 11, there are 20 active cases at a rate of 31.1 cases per 100,000.

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 22 inpatients (three more) with COVID-19, with nine in adult critical care or the intensive care unit, as of Wednesday.

On Nov. 29, LHSC chief medical officer Dr. Adam Dukelow reiterated that, over the previous four weeks, roughly two-thirds of LHSC’s COVID-19 admissions came from outside of London-Middlesex.

There were five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in LHSC’s Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care as of Monday.

Five or fewer staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London is reporting zero cases involving health-care workers.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is reporting an outbreak at Fanshawe College’s Merlin House residence, declared Nov. 28, and at Western University’s Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence, declared Nov. 27.

As of Monday, the outbreak at Western involved eight students. Three cases were associated with the Fanshawe outbreak as of Monday.



Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School (one case)

Glen Cairn Public School (one case)

Lord Dorchester Secondary School (one case)

Mountsfield Public School (one case)

St. Andre Bessette Secondary School (one case)

Strathroy District Collegiate Institute (one case)

Tecumseh Public School (two cases)

The following child-care and early years centres have active cases associated with them, says the MLHU:

London Bridge: Huron Heights Early Childhood Learning Centre (one case)

The health unit says at least 272 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

As mentioned above, there are active outbreaks at Western University’s Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence and Fanshawe College’s Merlin House residence.



Vaccinations and testing

The MLHU released updated vaccination data on Tuesday, covering up to the end of day Nov. 27.

According to the MLHU, 90.2 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 27 while 87.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The MLHU is providing additional data now that vaccinations have opened for those aged five to 11. Among the entire population age five and over, 83.3 per cent of the population has had at least one dose while 80.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

When looking specifically at those aged five to 11, 4.8 per cent of that cohort have had their first dose as of end of day Nov. 27. Vaccination for that cohort only began Nov. 26.

The MLHU is also now providing data on third doses. Among those 80 and older, 22 per cent have had a third dose. That drops to 11.3 per cent among those aged 75 to 79.

A pop-up vaccination clinic will open Wednesday at CF Masonville Place in a bid to get shots into the arms of Londoners out doing their holiday shopping.

As for the vaccination status of cases, the MLHU says unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 46.4 per cent of all cases (238 of 513) and 52.6 per cent of hospitalizations (10 of 19) since Oct. 20.

Of the seven COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, four involved individuals who were unvaccinated, one involved someone partially vaccinated and one involved someone who was fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 2.1 per cent for the week of Nov. 21, up from 1.6 per cent for the week of Nov. 14.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 780 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the counts continue to rise week over week. The provincial case total now stands at 619,270.

For comparison, last Wednesday saw 591 new cases and the previous Wednesday saw 512. All three Wednesdays saw testing volumes in the 30,000 range.

Of the 780 new cases recorded, the data showed 369 were unvaccinated people, 24 were partially vaccinated people, 336 were fully vaccinated people and for 51 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Wednesday’s report, 96 cases were recorded in Toronto, 88 in Windsor-Essex, 64 in Simcoe Muskoka, 56 in Sudbury, 44 in Ottawa and 43 in Waterloo. All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,005 as five more deaths were reported.

Elgin and Oxford

On Wednesday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

5,382 total cases (an increase of 13 cases)

170 active cases (a decrease of 34)

5,114 resolved cases (an increase of 46)

98 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Monday and involved a woman in her 80s from Elgin County. Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

On Monday, SWPH announced capacity restrictions for Aylmer, Bayham, Blandford-Blenheim, Malahide, Norwich, South-West Oxford, Tillsonburg and West Elgin, effective Dec. 2. The eight municipalities were chosen due to weekly incidence rates of 80-plus cases per 100,000 people, and/or full vaccination rates of less than 80 per cent for residents aged 12 and older.

Of the 170 active cases in the region, 82 were in Elgin County (including 46 in St. Thomas, 21 in Aylmer and 10 in Bayham) and 88 were in Oxford County (including 28 in Woodstock and 26 in Tillsonburg).



SWPH does not disclose the vaccination status of individuals but told Global News on Nov. 9 that roughly 78 per cent of active cases at the time involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

Twelve people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with three in the ICU as of Wednesday.

SWPH declared an outbreak at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas on Nov. 28, involving one resident and three staff cases.

An outbreak at Aylmer Retirement Residence, declared Nov. 18, involving eight resident cases and two staff cases, is ongoing.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 5.9 per cent for the week of Nov. 21, up from 5.4 per cent for the week of Nov. 14.

As of Nov. 30, 75.3 per cent of those aged five and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 77.9 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

On Tuesday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,568 total cases (an increase of eight)

64 active cases (an increase of four)

2,434 recoveries (an increase of four)

70 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Nov. 29 and involved a community member and was connected to a workplace outbreak, according to a spokesperson for the health unit.

Among the 64 active cases, 41 were reported in North Perth and eight in Perth East. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were five people hospitalized with COVID-19 and there was one active case involving a health-care worker as of Wednesday.

HPPH is reporting six outbreaks, involving three schools, one child-care centre and two workplaces.

An outbreak at North Perth Westfield ES in North Perth, declared Nov. 30, involves two students.

An outbreak at North Perth Westfield Before and After Program, declared Nov. 29, involves two students.

An outbreak at Elma Township Public School in North Perth, declared Nov. 23, involves 21 students, up from 20 on Tuesday and six students on Friday.

An outbreak at North Perth Spinrite Child and Family Centre in North Perth, declared Nov. 22, involves three child cases.

No further information was provided about the workplace outbreaks.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 3.6 per cent for the week of Nov. 21, up from 2.9 per cent for the week of Nov. 14.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 28, 83.4 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.9 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Wednesday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



4,384 total cases (an increase of 12)

40 active cases (an increase of three)

4,267 resolved cases (an increase of nine)

77 deaths (unchanged)



An official said a death reported Tuesday involved someone in their 80s who died in hospital.

As of Wednesday, three COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health.

LPH is reporting three active outbreaks.

An outbreak at Bluewater Health hospital, declared Nov. 18, involves fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases.

A workplace outbreak was also declared Nov. 28 and involves two cases. No further information was provided.

An outbreak declared Nov. 28 at Generations Day Care’s St. Philip Site and involving fewer than five cases has since been declared over.

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Nov. 14 was 2.7 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent the week before.



Among area residents aged 12 and older, 82.0 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel, Matthew Trevithick and Gabby Rodrigues



