Lethbridge Meals on Wheels Christmas campaign off to fast start

There’s still one day left until the calendar turns to December, but the Meals on Wheels 23 Days of Christmas fundraiser is well on its way to reaching its goal.

The program provides more than 100 hot meals daily for members of the Lethbridge community who can’t provide for themselves.

Donors can become honourary chefs by sponsoring a full day of meals or by sponsoring a single meal by purchasing a Christmas card.

While the Christmas cards don’t launch until Dec. 1, the 13th annual event has already raised $25,000 of its $30,000 goal.

“On day one, to know that we have 99 per cent of our days already sponsored for the Meals on Wheels organization is a great start to our Christmas card campaign,” said Ryan Miller, CEO of Teamwork Training Ltd., who is in charge of the fundraiser.

“To be already so close to (our goal), it means the world to us and shows how incredible the people of this community are to step up.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "To be already so close to (our goal), it means the world to us and shows how incredible the people of this community are to step up."

Christmas cards that are purchased contain a $20 gift certificate to either Cupper’s Coffee and Tea, Italian Table or Urban Grocer, with $10 for every card bought donated to sponsor one meal.

The campaign hopes to cover the 2,000 meals that are delivered by Meals on Wheels over 23 days in December, as well as help cover the organization’s operating costs throughout the year.

“The clientele is much more diverse today than ever before, so (Meals on Wheels) needs more and more help,” Miller said.

Over the past 13 years, the campaign has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars.

