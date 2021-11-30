Menu

Canada

Public Health confirms positive cases at Linguine’s restaurant in Belleville, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 12:47 pm
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health View image in full screen
Hastings Prince Edward Public is warning of positive COVID-19 cases at Linguine's in Belleville. Global Kingston

Hastings Prince Edward Public health says it is investigating “several” cases of COVID-19 at Belleville’s Linguine’s restaurant at 257 North Front Street.

The health unit says people with COVID-19 were present at the restaurant on Nov. 19, 20, 22-24 and 26. Others who were there on those days are advised to monitor for symptoms and if any present themselves to seek testing.

The restaurant has voluntarily closed on a temporary basis while the investigation is conducted.

Trending Stories

“The current increase in COVID-19 cases in our region is very concerning and is resulting in greater risk of community transmission,” Dr. Ethan Toumishey, Acting Medical Officer of Health at HPEPH said.

This comes a day after another positive case was identified at Belleville’s Shoeless Joe’s bar and restaurant.

