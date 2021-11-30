Public Health confirms positive cases at Linguine’s restaurant in Belleville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Prince Edward Public health says it is investigating “several” cases of COVID-19 at Belleville’s Linguine’s restaurant at 257 North Front Street.

The health unit says people with COVID-19 were present at the restaurant on Nov. 19, 20, 22-24 and 26. Others who were there on those days are advised to monitor for symptoms and if any present themselves to seek testing.

The restaurant has voluntarily closed on a temporary basis while the investigation is conducted.

“The current increase in COVID-19 cases in our region is very concerning and is resulting in greater risk of community transmission,” Dr. Ethan Toumishey, Acting Medical Officer of Health at HPEPH said.

This comes a day after another positive case was identified at Belleville’s Shoeless Joe’s bar and restaurant.

Story continues below advertisement

2:10 Countries ramp up restrictions as more Omicron cases detected across the world Countries ramp up restrictions as more Omicron cases detected across the world