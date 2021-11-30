Public Health confirms positive cases at Linguine’s restaurant in Belleville, Ont.

Hastings Prince Edward Public health says it is investigating “several” cases of COVID-19 at Belleville’s Linguine’s restaurant at 257 North Front Street.
The health unit says people with COVID-19 were present at the restaurant on Nov. 19, 20, 22-24 and 26. Others who were there on those days are advised to monitor for symptoms and if any present themselves to seek testing.
The restaurant has voluntarily closed on a temporary basis while the investigation is conducted.
“The current increase in COVID-19 cases in our region is very concerning and is resulting in greater risk of community transmission,” Dr. Ethan Toumishey, Acting Medical Officer of Health at HPEPH said.
This comes a day after another positive case was identified at Belleville’s Shoeless Joe’s bar and restaurant.
