Search of Thames River in London, Ont. enters 3rd day over report of person in water

A search of the Thames River following a report that someone entered the water off Greenway Park in London, Ont., is now in its third day.

London police say they, as well as members of the “Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU), continue to actively search for an individual who may have entered the water” Saturday morning.

OPP have confirmed to Global News that members of its underwater search and recovery unit will be on scene again on Monday.

Few details are available, but members of the public are being advised to avoid the area.

London police say further information will be made public “as appropriate.”

