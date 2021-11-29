Menu

Canada

Search of Thames River in London, Ont. enters 3rd day over report of person in water

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 29, 2021 11:32 am
The Thames River, looking east from the area of Wonderland Road and Riverside Drive. View image in full screen
The Thames River, looking east from the area of Wonderland Road and Riverside Drive. Liny Lamberink / 980 CFPL

A search of the Thames River following a report that someone entered the water off Greenway Park in London, Ont., is now in its third day.

London police say they, as well as members of the “Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU), continue to actively search for an individual who may have entered the water” Saturday morning.

Read more: Emergency crews searching Thames River after reports a person was in the water

OPP have confirmed to Global News that members of its underwater search and recovery unit will be on scene again on Monday.

Few details are available, but members of the public are being advised to avoid the area.

London police say further information will be made public “as appropriate.”

