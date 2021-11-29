Manitoba surgery back-log sees couple dish out $16k for earlier appointment in Mexico

Pat and Irene Blaney spend most of their winters near Puerto Vallarta, but this year’s trip to Mexico was more important to the Otter Falls couple than ever before.

Pat Blaney, 67, began suffering from hip pain in the summer. After confirming with his doctor thatvhe’d need hip surgery, he was then referred to a second physician in Winnipeg.

“I’m an active guy,” he says. “Hunting is a big part of my fall and I couldn’t go moose hunting and only got out on two goose shoots because it was just too freaking painful.”

In October, the Blaneys received a letter from the Winnipeg Regional Authority that Pat wouldn’t get an initial consult with a surgeon for at least eight months. On top of that, they were also told following the consultation, it would be another 18 months until his hip surgery would happen — a total of more than two years of waiting in pain for a replacement.

“Just imagine the people that out there waiting for heart surgeries or cancer surgeries that are being put off, too. At least for me, I’m wasn’t going to die from it, but those people could be.”

The latest information from Doctor’s Manitoba shows by October, there were more than 136,000 surgeries and procedures backed up in the province. Of that number, there were more than 8,600 hip and knee surgeries alone.

So, Pat Blaney started looking outside of the country for an alternative. Knowing they vacation near Puerto Vallarta throughout the winter, the couple connected with an orthopedic surgeon in Mexico.

The pair decided Pat’s quality of life, was more important than the hefty price tag they knew they’d have to pay. On Nov. 11, Pat went in for his first appointment with the Mexican doctor — seven days later he was wheeled out of the hospital with a new hip.

But the two also walked away with a major price to pay: a $16,000 medical bill.

“It’s more than worth the money, it’s worth double or triple that to feel the way I feel now compared to last week,” he said.

Pat said he’ll be taking receipt to the Manitoba government, and hopes part of the cost will be covered.

“I’m not going to put in a claim for accommodation or airfare All I want is what it cost me out of pocket to get this done. I’m not asking for any more or any less.”

“What is your quality of life worth? To me, it was worth that money, and hopefully, I will get reimbursed some.”

A spokesperson for Health Minister Audrey Gordon said the government can’t comment on individual cases, but said addressing the backlog is a top priority. The ministry said it has contracted five organizations and partners to perform more than 11,000 additional procedures to begin to address the backlog caused by COVID-19, including:

Pan Am – hand procedures, foot procedures

Western Surgery – cataracts, pediatric dental, plastics

Cancer Care Manitoba – urology

Vision Group – cataracts

Maples – general Surgery, ENT procedures

Pat said this was his third surgery. He had a knee replaced in 2019 and his other hip in 2017. Both procedures, he said, there were wait times, but nothing compared to what they are now. He said he doesn’t regret his decision at all.

“The hospital, everything, was top-notch, spotless. The nurses were fantastic, the doctors were great.”

Pat and Irene said they plan to stay in Mexico until the spring. But when they return, Pat said he has plans to go snowmobiling and hunting next fall with his new hip.