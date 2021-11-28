Menu

World

U.S. braces for fight against Omicron but ‘too early’ for lockdowns, Fauci says

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 28, 2021 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: U.S. imposes travel ban from 8 African countries over Omicron variant' COVID-19: U.S. imposes travel ban from 8 African countries over Omicron variant
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: U.S. imposes travel ban from 8 African countries over Omicron variant

Americans should be prepared to fight the spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, but it is too soon to say what actions are needed, including possible mandates or lockdowns, top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.

The United States must do “anything and everything” amid likely cases of the variant, but it is “too early to say” whether we need new lockdowns or mandates, Fauci told ABC News.

Read more: Netherlands, Australia confirm cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

“You want to be prepared to do anything and everything,” he added.

The new Omicron coronavirus variant, first discovered in South Africa and announced in recent days, has now been detected in a growing number of other countries.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Vaccine against Omicron variant could be ready by early 2022, Moderna says' COVID-19: Vaccine against Omicron variant could be ready by early 2022, Moderna says
COVID-19: Vaccine against Omicron variant could be ready by early 2022, Moderna says

Fauci, in an NBC News interview on Saturday, said it was possible that it was already in the United States, although no official case has been confirmed.

U.S. health officials will be speaking again with their South African colleagues about the variant later on Sunday, he told ABC News’ “This Week” program in a separate interview. (Reporting by Heather Timmons, Christopher Gallagher and Susan Heavey Editing by Mark Porter)

© 2021 Reuters
