Canada

Toronto police officers to patrol near COVID vaccination sites as children begin receiving shots

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 9:35 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccinations begin for kids aged 5 to 11 in Toronto' COVID-19 vaccinations begin for kids aged 5 to 11 in Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: City-run vaccination clinics in Toronto are operating at full capacity with thousands of child appointments into the weekend. Families without appointments lined up at hospital-run pop-up clinics. Marianne Dimain has reaction.

Toronto police officers will be patrolling near COVID-19 vaccination sites in the coming days as the campaign to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 ramps up.

Const. David Hopkinson told Global News that there haven’t been any incidents reported at vaccination sites in the city, but said the service monitors the situation nationally and internationally, where disruptive protests or plans for protests at clinics have been reported.

Hopkinson said the “general directive to the officers” is being done as a “proactive measure.”

He said officers won’t necessarily be stationed at vaccine clinics, but will patrol them as part of their shifts.

Read more: Ontario top doctor does ‘not anticipate’ those aged 5 to 11 being included in proof of vax system

Hopkinson said there have been some concerns from community members regarding taking their kids to get vaccinated and this move is being done to provide reassurance.

“Interference or obstruction will not be tolerated,” a Toronto police tweet read.

“Charges will be laid if warranted.”

Hopkinson said officers are not aiming to stop protests, but said protesters do not have a right to harass individuals attending clinics.

