Driver avoids $2K ticket after setting cruise control in miles per hour in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan RCMP says one of its officers demonstrated a “friendly” and “stereotypically Canadian” attitude when dealing with a speeder this week.

During regular patrols around noon on Tuesday, a vehicle was observed travelling westbound at a high rate of speed on Highway 1 near Wolseley, Sask., read a press release.

The officer said they double-checked the radar to ensure it was functioning properly and again it showed 202 km/h.

After stopping the vehicle, the driver was confused by the speed captured by the radar.

RCMP said the driver had recently entered Canada and it was determined the cruise control was set for miles per hour.

The Broadview Combined Traffic Services officer focused primarily on education versus a $2,055 speeding ticket.

“It’s not always about enforcement … sometimes education is the appropriate response,” the officer said in a statement on Friday.

“In this instance, the driver and I had a discussion about the differences between miles and kilometres per hour when driving in Canada and what the equivalent miles per hour speeds would be for highway and city driving.”

RCMP said the driver needed to fill up with fuel twice since crossing the border between Canada and the United States.

The town of Wolseley is approximately 100 km east of Regina.