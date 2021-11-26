Remains of missing Lethbridge woman found on Blood Reserve

Send this page to someone via email

A Lethbridge woman, first reported missing over the summer, was found dead on the Blood Reserve earlier this week.

On Friday, Blood Tribe Police Service confirmed a body found in the tribe’s north end on Wednesday, Nov. 24 was that of 48-year-old Helen Purkins.

“At this time, the cause of death remains undetermined and the investigation is ongoing,” said Blood Tribe Police in a short news release Friday.

Purkins was first reported missing to Lethbridge police on July 27. Her identity was confirmed after an autopsy, the Lethbridge Police Service said in a news release.

The Blood Tribe Police Service will be handling the investigation, the LPS added.