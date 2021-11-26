Menu

Crime

Remains of missing Lethbridge woman found on Blood Reserve

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 4:23 pm
The body of Helen Purkins, 48, was found on the Blood Reserve Nov. 24. View image in full screen
The body of Helen Purkins, 48, was found on the Blood Reserve Nov. 24. Lethbridge Police Service

A Lethbridge woman, first reported missing over the summer, was found dead on the Blood Reserve earlier this week.

On Friday, Blood Tribe Police Service confirmed a body found in the tribe’s north end on Wednesday, Nov. 24 was that of 48-year-old Helen Purkins.

Read more: Blood Tribe Police Service strengthened relations with community by refining policing methods

“At this time, the cause of death remains undetermined and the investigation is ongoing,” said Blood Tribe Police in a short news release Friday.

Trending Stories

Purkins was first reported missing to Lethbridge police on July 27. Her identity was confirmed after an autopsy, the Lethbridge Police Service said in a news release.

Read more: Blood Tribe Police Service arrests armed man barricaded inside trailer

Story continues below advertisement

The Blood Tribe Police Service will be handling the investigation, the LPS added.

 

 

