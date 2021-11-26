Menu

Environment

N.L. storm: Trudeau confirms military support to help stranded residents

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2021 12:22 pm
Click to play video: '‘We were basically completely surrounded by water’: N.L. couple rescued after powerful storm' ‘We were basically completely surrounded by water’: N.L. couple rescued after powerful storm
WATCH: N.L. couple rescued after powerful storm

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has approved a request for military assistance for southwestern Newfoundland, where road washouts from a punishing rainstorm have left the region cut off from the rest of the province.

Trudeau issued a brief statement on Twitter Friday, saying members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be deployed to the area to provide logistical and transportation support.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair followed up with a tweet of his own, saying the military will provide air support to help with evacuations and supply chain maintenance.

Meanwhile, construction crews have begun repairing the Trans-Canada Highway in southwestern Newfoundland, but the largest town in the area — Port aux Basques — is already experiencing shortages of food and fuel.

Read more: Parts of Atlantic Canada cleaning up after three days of heavy rain and powerful wind

The coastal community, which is home to 4,000 people, faced rapidly rising floodwaters Tuesday and Wednesday as a large, low-pressure system dumped more than 160 millimetres of rain over the area, flooding basements and undermining local roads.

The nearby Codroy Valley was inundated with more than 200 mm of rain.

On Friday morning, the province shared a video on social media showing an excavator hoisting a large culvert into a hole where a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway used to be, near Overland Brook.

Click to play video: 'Cape Breton continues cleanup after wreckage from fall storm' Cape Breton continues cleanup after wreckage from fall storm
Cape Breton continues cleanup after wreckage from fall storm

Motorists in the region are being urged to avoid the roadside construction sites.

The province has also established a helpline for residents.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
