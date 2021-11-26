Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard has case put over until Dec. 10

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2021 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'Nygard makes 1st court appearance in Toronto to face sexual assault charges' Nygard makes 1st court appearance in Toronto to face sexual assault charges
Peter Nygard, the one-time titan of the Canadian Fashion Industry, was remanded into custody on Friday. The 80-year-old, who faces sexual assault charges was flown from Winnipeg to Toronto Thursday night in police custody. Morganne Campbell reports – Oct 29, 2021

TORONTO — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has had his case put over for another two weeks.

Nygard, who faces sexual assault charges, did not appear at a routine hearing in a Toronto court on Friday morning.

His next hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 10.

Read more: Fashion mogul Peter Nygard escorted on flight to Toronto to face sex assault charges

Nygard was flown to Toronto from Winnipeg last month to face the charges.

Toronto police announced on Oct. 1 that they were charging Nygard with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement dating back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

Trending Stories

Read more: Fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s case hearing adjourned to Nov. 26

Story continues below advertisement

He agreed that same day to be extradited to the United States to face one charge of sex trafficking.

Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg last year under the Extradition Act.

Click to play video: 'Nygard makes 1st court appearance in Toronto to face sexual assault charges' Nygard makes 1st court appearance in Toronto to face sexual assault charges
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagPeter Nygard tagpeter nygard hearing tagPeter Nygard Toronto tagPeter Nygard Sex Assault Charges tagPeter Nygard Toronto Court tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers