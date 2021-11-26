Fashion mogul Peter Nygard has case put over until Dec. 10

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has had his case put over for another two weeks.

Nygard, who faces sexual assault charges, did not appear at a routine hearing in a Toronto court on Friday morning.

His next hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 10.

Nygard was flown to Toronto from Winnipeg last month to face the charges.

Toronto police announced on Oct. 1 that they were charging Nygard with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement dating back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

He agreed that same day to be extradited to the United States to face one charge of sex trafficking.

Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg last year under the Extradition Act.