Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Winnipeg school’s new name a ‘break from a dark and painful history,’ division says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 11:28 am
The Pembina Trails School Division announced the name change Friday. View image in full screen
The Pembina Trails School Division announced the name change Friday. Twitter / Pembina Trails SD

A pair of schools in the Pembina Trails division have new names.

Ryerson Elementary School — the subject of controversy due to its namesake Edgerton Ryerson’s role in creating Canada’s residential school program — is now Prairie Sunrise School.

“Prairie Sunrise School represents not just a break from a dark and painful history, it symbolizes a fresh new beginning for our Pembina Trails families,” the division said in a statement Friday.

“Prairie Sunrise School will continue to shine.”

Read more: Ryerson Elementary School to undergo name change due to residential school connections, division says

The name change comes as schools and other institutions across Canada have publicly reconsidered honouring those involved in the horrors of the residential school system, in light of the large numbers of unmarked graves that continue to be found at former residential school sites nationwide.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The other new name, Bison Run School, goes to a new K-8 school under construction in Waverley West.

The division said the new facility is expected to open its doors in January of 2023.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

Click to play video: 'Residential schools legacy and calls for change' Residential schools legacy and calls for change
Residential schools legacy and calls for change – Jun 25, 2021

 

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Residential Schools tagPembina Trails School DIvision tagWaverley West tagryerson elementary school tagBison Run School tagEdgerton Ryerson tagPrairie Sunrise School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers