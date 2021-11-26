Ontario reports 927 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 927 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as the counts continue to rise week over week and the first time since early September the count is higher than 900. The provincial case total now stands at 615,197.

For comparison, last Friday saw 793 new cases and the previous Friday saw 598. All three Friday’s saw similar testing volumes in the 30,000 range.

Of the 927 new cases recorded, the data showed 467 were unvaccinated people, 27 were partially vaccinated people, 378 were fully vaccinated people and for 55 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Friday’s report, 129 cases were recorded in Toronto, 73 in Simcoe Muskoka, 62 in Windsor-Essex, 54 in Peel Region, 53 in Ottawa, and 52 in York Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,991 as six more deaths were reported.

Vaccinations, recoveries, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, 19,820 vaccines (12,228 for a first shot and 7,592 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11.2 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 86.2 per cent of the aged 12 and older population. First dose coverage stands at 89.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, 599,399 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 666 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 5,807— up from the previous day when it was at 5,552, and is up from Nov. 19 when it was at 5,094. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 711, which is up from the week prior when it was 625. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 350.

The government said 33,901 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 15,153 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 3 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 2.6 per cent.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 268 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 11 from the previous day) with 140 patients in intensive care units (up by three) and 121 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (up by four).

In the third wave peak, which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province saw as many as 900 patients in ICUs with COVID and almost 2,400 in general hospital wards.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 89 were unvaccinated, 9 were partially vaccinated and 47 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 62 were unvaccinated while 3 were partially vaccinated and 10 were fully vaccinated.

Provincial officials noted this new dataset with vaccination status for hospitalizations will grow and improve over time as more information is collected. There may also be a discrepancy due to how and when the information for both is collected.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

307,511 people are male — an increase of 450 cases.

305,516 people are female — an increase of 472 cases.

17,881 people are under the age of four — an increase of 51 cases.

34,392 people are 5 to 11 — an increase of 198 cases.

54,700 people are 12 to 19 — an increase of 76 cases.

230,199 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 271 cases.

171,792 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 214 cases.

79,578 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 107 cases.

26,548 people are 80 and over — an increase of 10 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: Seven

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 106

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 695

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,285

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,897

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there are currently 712 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Friday, Ontario reported 141 new COVID-19 cases in schools — with 132 among students, 8 among staff and one individual was not identified. The data was collected between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon — a 24 hour period.

There are 1,541 active infections among both students and staff, compared with 1,489 active cases reported the previous day.

Seventeen schools are closed as a result of positive cases.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,824 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are four current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently three active cases among long-term care residents and 10 active cases among staff — unchanged and up by one, respectively, in the last day.

