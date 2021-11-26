SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

South Africa criticizes Britain’s ‘rushed’ travel ban over new COVID-19 variant

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 26, 2021 2:11 am
A hotel alongside a runway at Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). View image in full screen
A hotel alongside a runway at Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth).

South Africa’s foreign ministry said Britain’s decision to ban flights from South Africa because of the detection of a new COVID-19 variant “seems to have been rushed”, as even the World Health Organization is yet to advise on the next steps.

Scientists have so far only detected the B.1.1.529 variant in relatively small numbers in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, but they are concerned by its high number of mutations which could help it evade the body’s immune response and make it more transmissible.

Britain on Thursday temporarily banned flights from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini from Friday after its detection was announced.

Read more: New COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa has scientists concerned

“Our immediate concern is the damage that this decision will cause to both the tourism industries and businesses of both countries,” South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said in a statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

South Africa will engage with British authorities to try to get them to reconsider their decision, the statement added.

South Africa has requested an urgent sitting of a World Health Organization working group on virus evolution on Friday to discuss the new variant.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Emma Rumney and Kim Coghill)

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Global economy could lose as much as $9.2 trillion if developing nations don’t have access to vaccines, says NDP MP' COVID-19: Global economy could lose as much as $9.2 trillion if developing nations don’t have access to vaccines, says NDP MP
COVID-19: Global economy could lose as much as $9.2 trillion if developing nations don’t have access to vaccines, says NDP MP – Nov 9, 2021
© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagSouth Africa tagCOVID-19 Variant tagvariant of concern tagsouth africa variant tagsouth africa covid variant tagcovid-19 new variants tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers