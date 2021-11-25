Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

OHL suspends Ottawa 67’s winger Robinson for 8 games for hit to head

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2021 3:03 pm

Dylan Robinson of the Ottawa 67’s has been handed an eight-game suspension by the Ontario Hockey League for a check to the head.

Robinson received a five-minute major and game misconduct for the incident that occurred Nov. 19 against the Wolves in Sudbury.

The OHL department of player safety deemed the principle point of contact was to the head of an unsuspecting opponent, and the hit happened after the whistle.

The 19-year-old winger had already sat out a five-game suspension to start the season, stemming from an Oct. 23 incident in Kingston.

Trending Stories

Robinson, who has six goals and four assists on the season, is eligible to return when the 67’s host the Oshawa Generals on Dec. 10.

Click to play video: 'Cranley keeping busy off the ice as he waits for OHL season to return' Cranley keeping busy off the ice as he waits for OHL season to return
Cranley keeping busy off the ice as he waits for OHL season to return – Mar 23, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
OHL tagOntario Hockey League tagOttawa 67's tagOttawa hockey tagHead Injury tagDylan Robinson taghockey contact tagOHL suspension tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers