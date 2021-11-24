St-Pierre-Jolys teen killed in highway crash: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager from St-Pierre-Jolys, Man., is dead following a crash on Highway 59 over the weekend.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP were called to the two-vehicle crash near Prefontaine Road and Highway 59 around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a southbound pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old male from St-Pierre-Jolys crashed head-on with a northbound pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old man from Winnipeg who had a 45-year-old female passenger.

Both drivers and the passenger were rushed to hospital with serious injuries, where the teen died two days later.

Police say alcohol does not appear to have played a role in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing with help from an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.