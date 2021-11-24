Menu

Canada

St-Pierre-Jolys teen killed in highway crash: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 6:53 pm
A 17-year-old male from St-Pierre-Joyls is dead following a crash on Hwy. 59 Sunday. View image in full screen
A 17-year-old male from St-Pierre-Joyls is dead following a crash on Hwy. 59 Sunday. File / Global News

A teenager from St-Pierre-Jolys, Man., is dead following a crash on Highway 59 over the weekend.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP were called to the two-vehicle crash near Prefontaine Road and Highway 59 around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP officer charged with unsafe storage of a firearm

Investigators say a southbound pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old male from St-Pierre-Jolys crashed head-on with a northbound pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old man from Winnipeg who had a 45-year-old female passenger.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba fatal snowmobile crashes' Manitoba fatal snowmobile crashes
Manitoba fatal snowmobile crashes

Both drivers and the passenger were rushed to hospital with serious injuries, where the teen died two days later.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 73-year-old woman dead after homicide in RM of Hanover

Police say alcohol does not appear to have played a role in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing with help from an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.

