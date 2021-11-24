Quebec woman who alleged negligence from hospital died of natural causes: coroner

Send this page to someone via email

The woman who posted a video begging for help from a Quebec hospital alleging she was the victim of medical wrongdoing died of natural causes linked to an untreated medical condition, according to the coroner’s report released Tuesday.

In the video posted online on March 7, Mireille Ndjomouo, 44, claimed staff at Charles-Le Moyne Hospital in Longueuil gave her penicillin, despite her allergy to the antibiotic that was on file.

The video led to social media allegations of negligence and racism (Ndjomouo was a Cameroonian refugee) and her story was compared to what happened to Joyce Echaquan, the Atikamekw woman who recorded hospital staff making denigrating and racist remarks shortly before her death back in September 2020.

In the video, Ndjomouo pleaded for help, saying staff was “killing her bit by bit” and begged to be transferred to another hospital — which she was. The following day she was moved to the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, where she died on March 9.

Story continues below advertisement

The coroner’s investigation into her death found that she died of multiple organ failure due to a form of lymphoma (Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma). Ndjomouo was HIV-positive and had not been getting treatment.

READ MORE: Quebec coroner investigating death of woman who posted distress video from hospital

According to the report by coroner Amélie Lavigne, Ndjomouo had been refusing HIV treatment for years. The report states that upon arriving to the Charles-Le Moyne Hospital on March 1, eight days before her death, Ndjomouo’s health was already “extremely precarious.”

She entered the hospital in early March for persistent pain in her leg and for lesions under her skin on her torso. Doctors suggested immediate surgery due to the high risks associated with her condition, but officials say Ndjomouo refused.

Her medical files state that the mother of three had known about her HIV diagnosis for years and despite push from doctors to get treatment, Ndjomouo refused all intervention.

In response to Ndjomouo’s allegation of being treated with penicillin, Lavigne said her allergy to the drug was known to medical staff and that its administration was not recorded in her file.

The autopsy conducted on her death on March 12 found that the lymphoma had infiltrated body tissues, which the pathologist said led to her multi-organ failure.

Story continues below advertisement

Ndjomouo’s family and members of the Cameroonian community demonstrated outside the Charles-Le Moyne hospital in the days that followed her death.

1:57 Funeral held for Quebec woman who pleaded for help from Charles-Le Moyne Hospital Funeral held for Quebec woman who pleaded for help from Charles-Le Moyne Hospital – Mar 28, 2021