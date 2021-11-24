Despite cold weather, Manitoba waterways aren’t yet frozen, says hydrologic forecast centre

You may be looking forward to getting out on frozen lakes and rivers this winter, but Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre says you may have to a little while longer before it’s safe to do so.

The centre said Wednesday that many bodies of water in the province are still in the process of freezing over, and that larger rivers still have open water in some areas — making them very unsafe for skiing, snowmobiling and other activities.

Areas of fast-flowing water, like rivers in southern and central Manitoba, tend to have thinner ice at this time of year and may remain dangerous through mid-December.

